ABARES hones in on sustainability, innovation

Producers, experts, agriculture industry representatives and government officials from Australia and overseas will be participating in the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences Outlook 2022 Conference next week.

Executive director of ABARES Jared Greenville said the event - the 52nd and the second hosted virtually - will explore growing agriculture through innovation and sustainability, the national and global agricultural outlook as well as labour market issues, key commodities, water markets and sustainability.

"The aim of this year's conference is to open a conversation on the opportunities for a sector that is emerging from the pandemic on the front foot," Dr Greenville said.

"It is a sector that is also looking to take on and meet consumer and market's growing expectations around sustainability.

"We're expecting there will be a three-fold increase in the number of consumers in high income countries between now and 2050. That is around three billion more high income consumers.

"If the agricultural sector can take advantage of its recent success and keep making smart investments, Australian farmers, fishers and foresters have a bright future ahead of them.

"We've got an impressive line-up of speakers, and we've been really buoyed by the response - more than 1800 people have registered to attend so far."

ABARES Outlook will be opened by the Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia, David Littleproud.

Confirmed speakers include Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Mathias Cormann; Minister for Resources and Water, Keith Pitt; Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Dan Tehan; Special Representative for Australian Agriculture, Su McCluskey; Fortescue Future Industries CEO Julie Shuttleworth, and many others.

Flagship forecasting publications will be released during conference week including the March 2022 quarter Agricultural Commodities and Australian Crop reports.

The 2022 Science and Innovation Awards Showcase on Thursday 3 March will also be a highlight.

"Having the conference online provides a great opportunity to reach a broader audience from across Australia and internationally," Dr Greenville said.

Registration for Outlook 2022 is open until COB 25 February. Visit https://www.awe.gov.au/abares/outlook.

