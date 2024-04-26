Agribusiness buzz in brief

National Australia Bank is to offer a year of free cyber security software to its business customers.
The move follows NAB research which found small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) were poorly prepared for cyber threats, with only 15pc undertaking extensive training to protect their operation from scams and security risks.
Four in 10 admitted to having "not much training at all".
In partnership with global cyber security firm CrowdStrike, NAB will offer eligible small business customers a free year subscription of CrowdStrike's 'Falcon Go', to support and reinforce SME defences against ransomware, data breaches, and cyber threats.
In 2022-23 the Australian Signals Directorate received one cybercrime report every six minutes, costing small and medium businesses an average $71,600.
NAB chief security officer, Sandro Bucchianeri, said more had to be done to help protect small and medium-sized businesses, including farmers, who made up 97 per cent of all Australian businesses.
NAB and CrowdStrike will cover the $450 annual cost for the cyber protection software and offer a 15pc discount thereafter.
As two takeover bidders circle Namoi Cotton, the ginning, logistics and marketing business' temporary executive chairman, Tim Watson, has extended his term until October.
Mr Watson, chairman since 2018, took over the executive management role last July as a 12-month appointment after chief executive officer, John Stevenson, departed.
Namoi has since been the subject of a $105 million share offer by its second biggest shareholder, marketing partner and rival ginner, the European-based farm commodities giant, Louis Dreyfus, and another $122m indicative offer from ginning and marketing rival, Olam Agri, which owns Queensland Cotton.
With neither bidder able to complete their takeover intentions before June 30, Mr Watson's $70,833 a month contract has been renewed until October 11, with a $255,000 retention payment incentive.
Meanwhile, he also receives a $255,000 retention payment relating to his existing contract due to be paid month.
Prior to taking the executive chairman's role he flagged plans to retire from Namoi during the next year, but subsequently put his boardroom departure on hold.
Primary producers can expand their financial skills free of charge during May, via a series of Rabobank online workshops designed to help agricultural enterprise management.
The practical workshops for farm owners and managers provide an opportunity to upskill and network.
They will deliver interactive advice on understanding financial statements and banking requirements and explore topics, such as taxation versus management accounting, essential business management ratios and understanding key components of a business's financial profile.
The initiative is spearheaded and funded by agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank's Client Council, a group of the bank's farming clients who volunteer time to implement programs contributing to the sustainability of rural and regional communities.
Workshops are in two blocks; Module One on May 7 and 8, and Module Two workshops, on May 9 and 10,and May 23 and 24 with Module Two being enterprise-focused, examining dairy, cropping and wool operations.
Regional NSW-based food and fibre marketing and communications agency, C7EVEN Communications, has expanded internationally, opening an office in Japan.
C7EVEN Japan promises to offer tailored marketing solutions to Australian businesses with market-ready products keen to establish or enhance their presence in the country.
Led by international director, Jonathan Mueller, the new division has a Tokyo district-based team of Australian and Japanese locals providing insights into consumer practices via a deep cultural understanding of the market and a market first consultancy service to Australian farm sector businesses.
Tamworth-based managing partner, Adam Arndell, said many food and fibre businesses were looking to tap into or expand their offering to Australia's second-largest export market, currently valued about $4.4 billion annually.
Mr Arndell and Sara Crowe founded the media agency almost a decade ago.
More Australians than ever support the work done by rural industries and their contribution to society, according to a recent community trust report.
Responses to last year's survey showed support for rural industries at its highest level since the annual program began in 2019.
Just over 91.4 per cent of respondents agreed rural industries were important to Australia's way of life - up from 88.2pc in 2022.
Additionally, the survey of more than 22,000 Australians nationwide found community acceptance of rural industries up 12pc.
Notably, concerns about responsible water use by rural industries eased significantly, as did concerns about future water availability due to climate change.
The findings highlighted rising awareness of agriculture's essential role and contribution to supplying food, essential products and employment to Australia, as well as its significant position in the economy.
The Community Trust in Rural Industries survey program is run by AgriFutures Australia, Hort Innovation, Australian Eggs, Meat & Livestock Australia, Cotton Research and Development Corporation, Fisheries Research and Development Corporation, and Grains Research and Development Corporation to help the sector create a deeper trust relationships with the community.
Voconiq Research lead, Dr Kieren Moffat, said latest data indicated robust trust and acceptance, with environmental management again the strongest driver of rural industry social licence.
Animal welfare was the second-strongest trust driver, with its importance to the community increasing 5pc compared to 2021.
Internet and phone service provider, Aussie Broadband, has won Roy Morgan's Best of the Best customer satisfaction award - just ahead of the Czech Republic car maker's Skoda brand, liquor store chain, Dan Murphy's, and German supermarket group, Aldi.
The Australian consumer survey firm's 'Best of the Best' title goes to the company which achieved the highest satisfaction response from the 38 category winners in the annual Roy Morgan Customer Satisfaction Awards.
Past winners have included Isuzu Ute and Lexus and the Cellarbrations liquor retail group.
Aussie Broadband had earlier won the internet service provider of the year title for a third time, plus mobile phone service provider, with an overall customer satisfaction of 97.5 per cent in 2023.
Skoda, part of the German Volkswagen Group, was narrowly behind in second place with 97.1pc after winning an impressive 10 monthly customer satisfaction awards last year.
Australia's Fresh Produce Markets will return as the Hort Connections Trade Show sponsor for this year's big horticultural industry event on June 3 and 4.
Hort Connections 2024, staged by Ausveg and the International Fresh Produce Associationat the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, is set to draw about 3500 horticulture industry professionals learning the latest offerings from global exhibitors, and hearing expert speakers about fruit, vegetable and flower industry trends and research.
Australia's Fresh Produce Markets is a collaboration between Fresh Markets Australia (FMA) and the Central Markets Association of Australia (CMAA) and a long-time supporter of the event.
FMAP chairman, Shane Schnitzler, said Hort Connections was a vital opportunity for the industry to meet with friends and colleagues to share ideas, do business and make connections.
"With cost pressures bearing down on every business in the supply chain this year, we encourage everyone to attend to discover new technologies or practices that could help your operation, and to find new business opportunities."
A new Cotton Australia competition is inviting photographs which can showcase entrant experiences and dispel myths about cotton production, community life, or the growers themselves.
The Click 24 Competition aims to empower growers and their regional communities through the camera lens, providing opportunities to open a public window to their farming life.
Participants have the chance to win from a total prize pool worth $7000, with category finalists having their entries on show at this year's Australian Cotton Conference on the Gold Coast.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.