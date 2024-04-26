Agribusiness buzz in brief

Farm Online
Andrew Marshall
Updated April 26 2024 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
In 2022-23 the Australian Signals Directorate received one cybercrime report every six minutes, costing small and medium businesses an average $71,600.
NAB cyber security offer

National Australia Bank is to offer a year of free cyber security software to its business customers.

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

