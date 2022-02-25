Melbourne Cup 'factory' on the market

Many experts have described Lloyd Williams' famous Macedon Lodge as a 'factory' for Melbourne Cup winners.



After all, the champion trainer has seven Cup winners to his name.



Mr Williams has tested the market before trying to sell his renowned 120 hectare (300 acre) thoroughbred training centre.



As the name suggests, Macedon Lodge is on the southern edge of Mount Macedon, about 60km from Flemington Racecourse.

He bought Macedon Lodge from Kert Stern in 2007 for about $5 million.



Today, after some heavy spending to build the best racehorse training facility in the state, it is thought the property will sell for between $10-$15 million.



This property is being marketed for sale by Inglis Rural Property in conjunction with LAWD who have been engaged by Mark Wizel of Advise Transact to manage the sale on behalf of the Williams family.

It also came onto the market in 2014 but Mr Williams said he was now "ready to sell the magnificent training precinct".



Macedon Lodge - which housed horses of the calibre of Zipping, Fawkner, Efficient and Green Moon among a host of others - is still considered Victoria's best thoroughbred training facility.

It has more than eight kilometres of tracks as well as a 75-metre horse salt swimming pool, eight-horse water-walker and a unique lighting set-up to aid recuperating horses.



The master trainer, Lloyd Williams.

The facilities at Macedon Lodge also include a purpose built site which can house in excess of 150 horses and has the capacity for 80 horses in training at one time.

It has a 1600m uphill gallop track that rises 40 metres along its length.

There are 25 grass day yards and 20 spelling paddocks as well as equine spas and equine treadmills.

The horse pampering is complete with state of the art solariums and showers for wellbeing therapies.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a buyer to access one of the most prestigious and workable properties ever to come on to the market in Australia,'' Inglis Rural Property's Jamie Inglis said.

MORE READING: Multiple income streams for Bonny Doon.

"Every element of Macedon Lodge has been purpose built to enhance the wellbeing and preparation of the thoroughbreds trained there.

"There is also staff accommodation of five apartments, two semi-detached homes, a caretaker's flat and proprietor's apartment above the main stables, so this really is an opportunity too unique to miss.''

LAWD's Peter Sagar said the mostly cleared property was spread across eight individual titles.



Under recent municipal council revisions it offers further scope for development for greater accommodation and other uses.



"But above all it presents a significant size parcel of real estate in what is largely a heavily subdivided region," Mr Sagar said.

The offering is also set to include a vast array of horse related equipment, plant and machinery and horse transportation.

For more information contact Jamie Inglis at Inglis Rural Property on 0412 064442 or Peter Segar at LAWD on 0414 843854.

Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.

