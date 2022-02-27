BOM flags healthy chance of a wet autumn

THE BUREAU of Meteorology is forecasting a wetter and warmer than average spring for much of Australia.

In spite of the gradual decaying of the La Nina event that has been in place since spring last year, the BOM said above-average autumn rainfall is likely for most areas of Australia, except the south-west and far north-east.

While this will be good news for much of the nation's agricultural community parts of the country, such as south-east Queensland, currently in the middle of a record-breaking rain event, will be at risk of further flooding if there are solid falls on already saturated catchments.

Autumn is likely to be wetter than normal for much of Queensland and scattered areas of south-eastern Australia.

Autumn days are likely to be warmer than normal for much of the northern half of Australia, coastal Western Australia, and parts of south-eastern Australia, while a small area of eastern New South Wales will likely be cooler than normal.

With the severe weather season still in place until April there is still the risk of storms, fires, floods and tropical cyclones.

Dry conditions in Western Australia mean bushfire risk will remain raised during autumn, while areas of eastern Australia that have been wet in recent months will have below-average fire risk but higher risk of flooding.

The BOM said there have been five tropical cyclones in the Australian region since the start of the tropical cyclone season in November, including four over the summer.

February to March is usually the peak of the tropical cyclone season. With warm waters around northern Australia, further tropical cyclone development remains likely for autumn.

