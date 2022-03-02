EU gives tick to methane-reducing feed additive

The European Union has approved the marketing of a methane-reducing feed additive for dairy cows.



The inclusion of the additive in the EU registry, expected in the coming weeks, will mark the first time a feed additive authorised in the EU for environmental benefits can be marketed.

The additive, Bovaer, was developed in the past decade by Dutch-based multi-national health and nutrition company Royal DSM.

Research includes more than 50 peer-reviewed studies published in independent scientific journals and 48 on-farm trials in 14 countries across four continents.



DSM has begun engineering works for a large-scale Bovaer plant at its manufacturing site in Dalry, Scotland.

"Bovaer has the power to truly revolutionise the global dairy industry," DSM co-CEO Geraldine Matchett said.



"We are extremely proud that, after a decade of research, trials and value-chain collaboration, its potential has been recognised with this historic market approval."

Studies show a quarter-teaspoon of Bovaer per cow per day consistently reduces enteric methane emissions by about 30 per cent for dairy cows and up to 90pc for beef cows.

Methane has a global warming potential 28 times greater than carbon dioxide, which is why reducing methane emissions was identified at COP26 as one of the most significant short-term means of tackling climate change.



More than 100 governments pledged to cut methane emissions by 30pc by 2030, as part of the Global Methane Pledge.

The European Commission's confirmation of approval noted the innovative feed additive was safe for use without impacting the quality of dairy products and was the first of its kind to be available within the EU.

"Innovation is key for a successful shift towards a more sustainable food system," EU commissioner for health and food safety Stella Kyriakides said.



"The EU continues to lead the way in ensuring food safety while adapting to new technologies that can make food production more sustainable.



"Cutting farming-related methane emissions is key in our fight against climate change and today's approval is a very telling example of what we can achieve through new agricultural innovations."



