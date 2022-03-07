Glenroy gear sells for top money

It's not every day you see a state premier in the crowd at a clearing sale.

But last Wednesday South Australian Premier Steven Marshall was spotted checking out the farm machinery on offer at Glenroy while on the campaign trail.



According to TDC Livestock and Property agent Tom Pearce more than 300 lots, ranging from tractors to potato boxes, were offered by the new owners of Glenroy.



Making the top money was a 2020 John Deere 8R370 tractor with Green Star and 788 hours on the clock, which sold for $420,000.



The tractor is bound for Moree, NSW, and is believed to have sold for above new prices.



A 2018 Case IH Steiger 500 HD fitted with Pro 700 and Trimble GPS and with 2777 hours on the clock sold for $380,000, while a 2021 Case IH Magnum 380 with 171 hours on the clock sold for $370,000.



Another item that generated interest was a 2017 New Holland C9.90 twin rotor harvester, which sold for $310,000.



The harvester had 2215 hours on the clock and its fronts were sold as separate lots.

Selling for near new prices was a 26-tonne Dunstan chaser bin that went for $146,000.

Two 2017 Larrington Rootking tipper trailers went for $72,000 and $78,000, respectively.

On the implement front, an Auseeder DBS D-260-48N air seeder bar sold for $200,000 while a Grizzly 92 Field Boss disc plough sold for $122,000.



A Simplicity 12000 seed cart sold for $145,000 and is bound for the Northern Territory.



Mr Pearce said gear was going to almost every state across Australia and that this had been made possible thanks to utilising AuctionsPlus.

He said open days were held in the lead up to sale day, with several people flying in to view the equipment.

"Equipment sales like this aren't your typical farm clearing sale, with the shear number of items on sale and the opportunity to grab gear that is brand new and near new," Mr Pearce said.

"All parties are pretty happy with the end result."

Glenroy was previously part of Proterra's Corinella Farms portfolio before it changed hands late last year.

The 2212 hectare aggregation between Penola and Naracoorte was bought by 11 local farming families in a syndicate on a walk-in, walk-out basis.

Mr Pearce said Glenroy was considered very good grazing and cropping country, with potatoes and onions grown as well as broadacre crops.

There are 1244ha under centre pivot irrigation and the aggregation has groundwater entitlements of 5778 megalitres.

Mr Pearce helped put together the syndicate and said the clearing sale came off the back of that deal.

"One family, part of the land they purchased back was their original landholding so that was good," he said.

"While others had been on the hunt for a fairly long time trying to buy land."

The sale was conducted by TDC Livestock and Property and simulcast on AuctionsPlus.

A second clearing sale is in the works for July to dispose of the remaining equipment, with large tractors and horticultural equipment likely to be listed.

