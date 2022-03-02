AgSmart debuts next Wednesday

Farmers looking to invest in agtech will have plenty of opportunities to explore the options on the market next week at AgSmart.

The two-day expo is taking place on March 9 and 10 at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre.

ACM Rural Events general manager Kate Nugent said final preparations were underway for the debut event.



"We're looking forward to bringing agtech companies together in one place and to provide farmers with the chance to hear about these innovations in our seminar sessions," Ms Nugent said.



"Farmers can see first-hand what the game-breaking, game-changing, AgSmart 2022 is all about - connecting a potential buyer to an agtech product.



"It is the ideal platform to allow people to examine every feature, every benefit, every time-saving element."



One of the headline seminar sessions will be Tech talk: Equipping farmers for the future.



The panel discussion will explore how the agtech sector is evolving and the role it is going to play in shaping the future of farming.

On the panel is Case IH ANZ Advanced Farming System product manager Sean McColley, Pairtree Intelligence founder Hamish Munro and a soon to be confirmed agribusiness representative.



ACM Agriculture national machinery and agtech writer Melody Labinsky will facilitate the conversation.



Mr McColley was appointed to the role with Case IH in January 2021 and is based in Toowoomba, Qld.



Prior to starting with Case IH, he worked in precision agriculture with a Toowoomba-based machinery dealership and then spent nine years travelling the globe with a cotton technology business, engaging with a variety of different international markets.



Mr Munro is a fifth generation farmer from central west NSW and founded Pairtree in 2018.

Pairtree enables better management of data for farmers and how this data is shared.



"I've worked in NT on a cattle station, to zero-till farming and EU production on our family farm to representing the Australian beef sector at Cattle Council of Australia and abroad," Mr Munro said.

"During these experiences I struggled with the 'disconnect of data'. Through my network I started Pairtree to enable data to be connected and to overcome interoperability."

The session will kick off at 11am on Wednesday, with light refreshments to follow.



