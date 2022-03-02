Patriot boasts smooth spraying experience

For drivers who spend countless hours behind the wheel, a smooth ride experience would almost certainly be on the wishlist when upgrading machinery.



Meeting this need was a top priority for Case IH when the manufacturer was designing its new Patriot 50 series self-propelled sprayers.



Case IH ANZ Patriot sprayers product manager Jason Wood said the new Patriot sprayers are up to 50 per cent smoother than the previous model.



"This is a feat in itself as the Patriot was already one of the smoothest on the market," Mr Wood said.



"It can also spray at higher spray speeds because it rides so much better, so the productivity has increased as well."

The gains have been achieved by shifting from one main pivot point to four main pivot points and using airbag suspension instead of spring suspension on the trailing arms.

However, Mr Wood said the structural design of the boom has remained the same with only minor tweaks made to improve performance.



Mr Wood said the other key change with the Patriot 50 series was the interior cab design.



The new models have a quiet, comfortable interior with plenty of glass for unrestricted visibility.



They also include two customisable displays - the AFS Pro 1200 and the Viper 4+.

"There's so much to look at these days, so we've spread it over two screens," Mr Wood said.

The AIM Command spray system has also been updated and there's an option to add AIM Command Flex II, which has six modes of operation to increase accuracy and control of chemical application rates, pressure and droplet size, and individual nozzle on/off control.



The MultiControl armrest layout offered in current-model Steiger and Magnum tractors has also been added to the Patriot 50 series sprayers.



Another tool rolling out on Case IH's tractor ranges - AFS Connect - is being offered, with every Patriot 50 series sprayer coming with an AFS Connect-compatible modem and a five-year subscription from the factory.

Reliable and consistent terrain-compensated position provided by AFS Vector Pro allows operators to quickly determine guidance lines. AFS Vector Pro is also compatible with the automated headland turning feature, AutoTurn.



Another feature is the AutoBoom XRT automatic boom height control, which can detect and adjust for changes in terrain.

Three new models have been developed - the Patriot 3250, 4350, and 4450 - with respective tank capacities of 3785 litres, 4542L, and 6075L.

The 4350 and 4450 models have transport speeds of up to 59.5 kilometres per hour to maximise productivity.

Mr Wood said the Patriot 50 series had been heavily tested in the United States and feedback from the Australian market was incorporated during the design phase.



Two test units are expected to arrive in Australia in the next couple of months and Mr Wood said these would be heavily tested before deliveries begin in late 2022.



