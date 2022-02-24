CFMoto adds new model to UForce 1000 line-up

A new model has joined CFMoto's utility vehicle line-up, with the introduction of the UForce 1000 EPS Trek.

With its fully enclosed cabin, the Trek's narrative is focused on protection from the elements.



A number of new accessories are now included as standard to meet this remit.



The Trek features a CF Connect rear windshield, full door kit with dual opening windows and in-door storage as well as a CFMoto roof kit.

Other features included as standard are a gas-assisted automotive-grade tilt windshield with wiper and washer, internal cab light, and heated driver and passenger seats with two-mode adjustability.

In addition, the Trek also has a 1588 kilogram (3500 pound) winch and nerf bars/side steps for added protection and accessibility.

It is backed by a three-year factory warranty and comes in one livery, Midnight Blue.



Read more:

Like the recently announced six-seat long-wheelbase UForce 1000XL, the Trek has all the latest updates to the UForce 1000 platform, including switchable drive modes, electronic hill descent control and a large TFT display.



The UForce 1000 family shares a 57 kilowatt/79 Newton-metre liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, 963cc V-twin, and other universal features include electronic power steering, selectable 2WD/4WD with front diff lock, rear limited slip differential, 14-inch alloy wheels, a tow pack, indicators and mirrors.



The Trek has 350kg and 800kg carrying and towing capacities and is on sale now at dealers across Australia.



CFMoto Australia director Michael Poynton said the start of 2022 has been massive for CFMoto on the UTV front.



"[We've had] the introduction of two new UForce 600 variants, and now we've followed suit by adding more choice for UFORCE 1000 customers," Mr Poynton said.



"The UForce 1000XL speaks for itself with its 'more of everything' philosophy, while the Trek offers those layers of extra protection - and if it's warm in summer the tilt windscreen can be lifted to moderate cabin temperature.



"Then, of course, the original UForce 1000 and UForce 1000 Hunter remain as options and offer incredible value in their own right."



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily FarmOnline newsletter.

