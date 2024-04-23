John Deere expands repair and replacement part options by adding Vapormatic

John Deere has expanded its offering of repair and replacement part options, with Vapormatic officially being added to its range of 'alternative parts' in Australia and New Zealand.
A subsidiary of John Deere, UK-based Vapormatic has served the agricultural industry for more than 70 years exporting more than 30,000 tractor and agricultural machinery parts and accessories to 90 countries.
The addition bolsters John Deere's alternative parts offering, which also includes products from A&I and Sunbelt made to fit John Deere equipment.
John Deere Australia and New Zealand director of aftermarket and customer support Emma Ford said alternative parts were an economical choice for John Deere machines, regardless of age.
"These parts have been manufactured to fit John Deere equipment and are priced at a lower cost than genuine John Deere parts, while still giving customers peace of mind they are backed by a 12-month warranty," Ms Ford said.
"Adding Vapormatic to the range helps provide even more repair solutions for customers no matter their budget. We know customers have a choice when it comes to John Deere equipment, so that's why we offer choices when it comes to parts.
"With challenges like around production costs it's important we provide a wide range of parts to suit all budgets and repair scenarios."
John Deere's full range of parts include genuine, reman (or remanufactured) and alternative.
"Genuine parts are built specifically for John Deere machines, meaning they are identical to the new parts fitted at the factory - in other words, the perfect fit," Ms Ford said.
"Reman parts feature components which have been replaced or remanufactured to deliver like-new performance at a lower cost than brand new parts. They undergo extensive testing by our engineers to ensure they meet or exceed original performance specifications.
"As the name suggests, alternative parts are an economical alternative choice which still deliver the performance and reliability expected of John Deere parts.
"Expanding our alternative parts offering with the addition of Vapormatic is part of our commitment to offering our customers the right part at the right price.
"Customers who want to find out more about the range of parts designed for John Deere equipment, should contact their local dealership."
