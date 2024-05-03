Toyota RAV4 tops Australian April new car sales

The Toyota RAV4 lead the charge for Australia's top selling vehicle in April with sales of 5857.
In second place was the Ford Ranger (5569), followed by the Toyota HiLux (4693), Ford Everest (2400) and Isuzu Ute D-Max (2380).
Australia's automotive industry has continued its unprecedented growth trajectory, setting a record for April and achieving the highest-ever year-to-date new vehicle sales result.
The latest figures released by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) show a total of 97,202 vehicles were sold in April, propelling the year-to-date sales to 401,654. This is a substantial increase of more than 50,515 vehicles compared with the same year-to-date point in 2023.
FCAI chief executive Tony Weber said the continued growth in the market has seen the industry break ten record monthly sales results in the past year.
"April's result highlights strong consumer confidence in purchasing new vehicles, surpassing our expectations and is a testament to consumer choice and the industry's resilience in a challenging economic landscape," he said.
The demand for new vehicles has been buoyed by a strong market appetite for SUVs and light commercial vehicles, consistent with trends observed in the first quarter of the year.
Notably, the SUV category continues to dominate sales, representing 55.7 per cent of total market share in April.
Light commercials held steady, claiming 22pc of sales, reflecting ongoing demand for vehicles that meet work and lifestyle requirements. Passenger vehicles accounted for 17.8pc of sales.
Hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles had a notable increase, capturing 18.3pc of the market compared to 7.5pc in the previous year. However, battery electric vehicles had a slight decrease in sales accounting for 6.4pc of new sales, a decrease from 7.9pc at the same time last year.
"We are witnessing a shift in consumer preferences towards more sustainable and efficient vehicles," Mr Weber said.
Toyota was the market leader with overall sales of 20,771, followed by Ford (8648), Mazda (7301), Kia (6653) and Mitsubishi (5314).
Sales across every state and territory increased compared with April 2023. Sales in the Australian Capital Territory were up by 14.5pc (1444); New South Wales 16.9pc (29,263); Queensland 14.8pc (20,872); South Australia 33.5pc (6789); Victoria 19.2pc (26,492); Western Australia 18.1pc (9806), Tasmania 31.9pc (1677) and Northern Territory 12.9pc (859).
