Case IH dealer Intersales brings New Holland into the fold with acquisition announcement

April 30 2024 - 4:30pm
Jarrod Stephenson from Cadmac, and Mitch Price, Adam Blachut and Amanda Blachut, from Intersales. Picture supplied
Southern NSW Case IH dealer Intersales has announced an expansion of its footprint, acquiring Cadmac Machinery.

