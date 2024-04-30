Case IH dealer Intersales brings New Holland into the fold with acquisition announcement

Southern NSW Case IH dealer Intersales has announced an expansion of its footprint, acquiring Cadmac Machinery.
Intersales was established in Temora in 1976, later expanding into Griffith, Wagga Wagga and Albury/Wodonga.
Cadmac Machinery was founded in 2016, selling and servicing New Holland machinery, the CNH stablemate of Case IH, from two locations: Cadmac Riverina-Wagga Wagga and Wodonga.
Recently crowned this year's Case IH Dealer of the Year (three branches or more), Intersales will continue to operate the two former Cadmac locations as New Holland dealerships.
Intersales chief executive officer Amanda Blachut said it was an exciting evolution for the company.
"We're proud to have had the opportunity to purchase Cadmac from the Bektash family, bringing with it a new chapter to the Intersales story," she said.
"We'd like to congratulate Roger and Lyn Bektash on their accomplishment in business, and welcome the team at Cadmac to the Intersales family.
"The change presents us with opportunities for alignment, growth and innovation. Our company's success is built on the talent and commitment of our staff, and that remains unchanged."
CNH business director - agriculture ANZ Aaron Bett congratulated Intersales on the expansion, saying the move would reinforce the national CNH dealer network.
"Intersales is a proven performer in the southern NSW regions it covers, its reputation for excellence cemented by its recent win in the Case IH Dealer of the Year Awards, and to now have New Holland machinery under its remit introduces a raft of new opportunities for the company, and its customers," he said.
"I also want to acknowledge the Bektash family for building a business that's so well-respected in the Wagga and Albury/Wodonga regions, and know their existing customers will enjoy a seamless transition to the Intersales' team."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.