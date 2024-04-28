Controversy over backing for high-priced electric 'ute'

The Federal government has been attacked for helping "promote" a new electric ute selling for around $250,000.
The electric Ford F-150 Lightning has only recently arrived in Australia and is said to be the world's best-selling EV ute.
The scarcity of EV options for farmers was highlighted during the recent debate on new vehicle emissions standards which the Federal Opposition called a "ute tax".
Opposition leader Peter Dutton criticised Energy Minister Chris Bowen for "backing" the Lightning, despite its price tag.
It has since emerged the "backing" claim was sourced to a picture from 2022 of Mr Bowen inspecting the Ford vehicle while in the US.
Mr Dutton said very few Australians could afford the new electric "pick-up truck".
Mallee MP Anne Webster also highlighted the Ford Lightning's cost and an expected price of "thousands of dollars" rise for popular models such as the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux with the arrival of the government's new emissions standards.
"EVs do not cut the mustard in regional Australia with insufficient infrastructure and driving range," Dr Webster said.
"Utes are designed to carry load and trailers, but put a trailer with tools of the trade in there and suddenly the limitations are clear, less distance and less load capacity."
Some of Australia's most popular utes and 4WD's will be subject to less strict vehicle emissions standards as was proposed as a result of the recent debate.
Popular vehicles like the Toyota LandCruiser, Ford Everest, Nissan Patrol and Isuzu's MUX will be now be reclassified as light commercial vehicles under the emissions plan.
The new standards set to be introduced next year regulate how much CO2 is produced by a vehicle on average and financially penalise those vehicles not meeting targets.
The changes fall short of the National Farmers Federation's call for a new category to include primary production vehicles.
Many car manufacturers are fast increasing their range of electric utes - including Isuzu with this electric D-Max BEV targeted for Australia in the next few years.
But there are still very few electric utes available for sale in Australia.
"The fact is there is currently no substitute for the internal combustion utes we currently rely on - not when you consider demands like towing capacity and all-day range," NFF president David Jochinke said.
Although not officially released by the Ford dealer network, the powerful Ford F-150 Lightning has been imported by Ausev and converted to right-hand drive by Advanced Manufacturing Queensland.
Ausev is retailing the standard Ford F-150, with a 4.5 tonne towing capacity and a 400km-515km range, for $224,990 with on-road costs to be added.
Most expect the Ford offering is directed more towards the "tradie" and high-end commuter market rather than farms.
The Chinese-made LDV eT60 is Australia's first electric ute with a range of about 330km and a purchase price of around $93,000 plus on-road costs.
Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries chief executive Tony Weber said this month the new emissions standards will provide challenges for industry and consumers.
"A fuel efficiency standard is long overdue. However, we remain concerned at the speed and magnitude of the change for both manufacturers and more importantly, consumers," he said.
"The car makers will respond, however it will take time to develop new products, especially in the large SUV and Light Commercial segments, that meet expectations in terms of price, performance and emissions, noting these vehicles make up more than one third of new vehicle sales in Australia.
"We look forward to working with the Government regarding the administration of the proposed NVES and the development of critical supporting activities such as the development of an effective national recharging network for electric vehicles," Mr Weber said.
