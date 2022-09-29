Australia's first fully electric ute will arrive in certain showrooms across the country this November.
Manufactured in China by LDV, the eT60 will be powered by an 88.5 kilowatt hour lithium-ion battery pack.
Laboratory testing in line with global standards has found the eT60 has a range of 330 kilometres.
The ute's DC fast-charging capability will charge from 20 per cent to 80pc in roughly 45 minutes but fully charging the vehicle from 5pc to 100pc using an 11kw charger will take nine hours.
LDV was originally a manufacturer of vans in Britain before it was acquired by SAIC Motor Corporation in 2010.
The brand has been available in Australia since 2014 and the eT60 is based on its T60 model. There have been 22,092 T60s sold during its time here.
The eT60 will initially be offered as a 4x2 dual cab and is expected to be a value-focused electric vehicle offering.
Australian company ACE is also taking reservations for its electric offering the Yewt, which was originally slated to roll out in early 2022.
LDV has two other EVs arriving in November; the eDeliver 9 large van and the Mifa 9 luxury electric people mover able to transport up to seven people.
Pricing and full specification details will be available for all three vehicles during the launch in two months time.
As a rough guide, the eT60 went on sale in New Zealand earlier this year at a drive-away price of NZ$79,990, which converts to about $70,000 here at home.
LDV Australia general manager Dinesh Chinnappa said the Australian auto industry was at a crucial pivot point and embarking on a journey many countries commenced years ago.
He said LDV was at the forefront of this journey for commercial vehicles.
"We have moved from challenger brand to innovator brand," he said.
"With 92 dealers across the country it's important we continue to lay the key building blocks for the brand's future."
Mr Chinnappa said the global auto market was undergoing its most significant revolution in decades.
He said in the first half of 2022, 2.4 million EVs were delivered to customers in China, more than double the total annual new car market in Australia.
"Every major OEM is committed to developing electric vehicles, but what is less spoken about is the growing influence of China's EV market on the rest of the world - and we in Australia are now benefiting from that influence with the arrival of eT60, eDeliver 9 and Mifa 9," he said.
"EVs now account for 26pc of all car sales in China, and 57pc of global EV sales.
"China is moving ahead in electrifying its transport industry and it's bringing the rest of the world - including Australia - with it."
