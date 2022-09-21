Farm Online
Monarch Tractor's MK-V to be manufactured in Ohio by Foxconn in 2023

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
Updated September 21 2022 - 12:06am, first published 12:00am
Monarch Tractor's MK-V will be manufactured at Foxconn's Ohio facility next year.

Electric tractors have moved a step closer to being readily accessible after Monarch Tractor and Foxconn inked a manufacturing agreement last month.

