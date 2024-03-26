Relief following farm ute, 4WD emission rethink

Some of Australia's most popular utes and 4WD's will be subject to less strict vehicle emissions standards.
Popular vehicles like the Toyota LandCruiser, Ford Everest, Nissan Patrol and Isuzu's MUX will be reclassified as light commercial vehicles under the Federal government's lower emissions plan.
Under the original proposal they would have been classified as passenger vehicles, and subject to much higher pollution controls.
The new standards set to be introduced next year regulate how much CO2 is produced by a vehicle on average and financially penalise those vehicles not meeting targets.
It has been estimated the LandCruiser could be taxed between $19,580 and $25,050 for failing to meet proposed standards for passenger vehicles.
The government unveiled its "New Vehicle Efficiency Standard" at a press conference with Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen and Transport Minister Catherine King this afternoon (Tuesday).
Legislation for the NVES is being introduced in Parliament tomorrow and will only apply to new vehicle sales.
These changed standards now include a provision for an Australia "catch-up" to comparable markets, including the US, by around 2028.
The new standards:
Recategorise a number of 4WDs from passenger car to light commercial vehicle. This acknowledges that some off-road wagons use similar ladder-frame chassis, and need comparable towing capacity above three tonnes, to dual cab utes. This includes models such as the Landcruiser.
Smooth the emissions trajectory for light commercial vehicles. This reflects adjustments announced by the US EPA to its vehicle standard and smooths the transition for utes, vans and 4x4s;
Adjusting the weight-based relative emissions limits (known as the break point), recognising that heavier vehicles emit more;
Staging implementation to enable preparation and testing of essential data reporting capabilities. The scheme will still start on January 1, 2025 but manufacturers will not begin earning credits or penalties until July 1, 2025.
To help accelerate the transition, the government today said it would provide $60 million to boost EV charging at Australian dealerships.
Other revisions to the targets include "technology credits'" allowed vehicles for cleaner air-conditioning gases, and adjustable vehicle ride heights to reduce drag and improve fuel use.
The changes unveiled today fall short of the National Farmers Federation's call for a new category to include primary production vehicles.
There are still very few electric utes available for sale in Australia.
"The fact is there is currently no substitute for the internal combustion utes we currently rely on - not when you consider demands like towing capacity and all-day range," NFF president David Jochinke said.
The re-classification of SUV's like the LandCruiser change means these models will be subject to a more moderate target to reduce emissions each year over, joining similar vehicles used by tradies and businesses.
Overseas countries like the US, UK and New Zealand are also reviewing the pace of the introduction of new fuel efficiency standards, allowing more time for consumers and car makers to make the switch to more efficient vehicles.
One in five of all new vehicle sales recorded across Australia in February (21,327) were utes.
According to Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries data, only one of the utes sold in February was electric.
The Chinese-made LDV eT60 is Australia's first electric ute with a range of about 330km and a purchase price of around $93,000 plus on-road costs.
