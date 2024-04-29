Case IH rewards excellence across national dealer network with annual awards

Case IH has announced the winners of its 2024 Dealer of the Year Awards, with Larwoods Ag and Intersales claiming the top honours.
Intersales in NSW has claimed the award for Case IH Dealer of the Year (three branches or more). The company has branches in Temora, Griffith, Albury-Wodonga and Wagga Wagga. Other finalists were O'Connors (NSW and Victoria) and Ramsey Brothers (South Australia).
The Dealer of the Year results are based on a range of criteria, including finance and business management, performance in sales and marketing, and parts and servicing, precision technology and total market share.
Intersales chief executive officer Amanda Blachut said the award was a testament to the hard work of their whole team.
"The dedication the team put towards training, team collaboration and knocking down barriers between departments is to be admired," she said.
"We were up against some fierce competition so this win was unbelievably unexpected."
Larwoods Ag Services, who are based in Kadina, SA, has been awarded Case IH Dealer of the Year (one to two branches). They came out ahead of finalists Ronco Motors with branches in South Australia and Victoria, and Farmers Centre in Western Australia.
Larwoods Ag director Mathew East said it was a fantastic effort by the whole team, but particularly dealer principal Scott Mercer.
Mr East said the business had faced some challenges but with the help of CNH, they have been able to turn things around.
Receiving the award was a prime example of the team's willingness to take on board feedback and evolve their business to better serve their customers.
The parts and service Dealer of the Year honour has gone to Kenway & Clark, with nine branches in NSW and Queensland. Larwoods Ag Services and Agricentre South in New Zealand were the other finalists.
Cochranes of Canterbury in New Zealand has taken out the CNH Capital Dealer of the Year, from Farmers Centre and Larwoods Ag.
CNH business director - agriculture ANZ Aaron Bett congratulated all the award winners, acknowledging the level of excellence achieved by the dealerships and the dedication to their customers.
"Intersales, Larwoods Ag Services, Kenway & Clark and Cochranes of Canterbury should all be very proud of what they have achieved in the past 12 months," he said.
"Their teams consistently go that extra mile, placing a high priority on delivering the service, support and advice their customers rely on.
"The standard across our network is very high, so to be successful in our Dealer of the Year Awards is an outstanding achievement, and recognition of the work that's gone in across all aspects of the winners' operations."
