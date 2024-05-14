Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Lasers and artificial intelligence being used for precision weed kills

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
Updated May 14 2024 - 8:35pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The LaserWeeder at work at night. Picture supplied
The LaserWeeder at work at night. Picture supplied

A United States-based company is using lasers and artificial intelligence to take weed kills into the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.