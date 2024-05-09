Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

Machinery matters - the latest industry news

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
May 9 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CASA inspector Nick Logan with Sphere Drones' solution specialist Kyle Nebel and chief remote pilot Elliot Cummins on site with Sphere Drones' HubX platform in the background. Picture supplied
CASA inspector Nick Logan with Sphere Drones' solution specialist Kyle Nebel and chief remote pilot Elliot Cummins on site with Sphere Drones' HubX platform in the background. Picture supplied

Sphere Drones hits milestone

Sphere Drones' flight operations team has been granted a Beyond Visual Line of Sight area approval for its site near Wagga Wagga, NSW, by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.