Machinery matters - the latest industry news

Sphere Drones' flight operations team has been granted a Beyond Visual Line of Sight area approval for its site near Wagga Wagga, NSW, by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.
The Beyond Visual Line of Sight approval positions Sphere Drones to help accelerate commercial drone adoption by businesses across Australia, which is due to skyrocket to 60 million flights each year by 2043.
The regulatory milestone marks Sphere Drones' first Beyond Visual Line of Sight area approval, allowing the business to demonstrate its drone operations for customers, while further testing and developing its HubX platform.
"We're proud of the dedication and effort the team has invested in regulatory and licensing work over the past few years, as well as their success in developing HubX to a stage where it met the requirements to gain approval," Sphere Drones chief executive officer Paris Cockinos said.
One of the most significant benefits of the approval is the ability for teams to conduct operations across the Beyond Visual Line of Sight area without the need for spotters or trained observers on-site. This is made possible by HubX, being an off-grid enabled, self-sustaining and rugged mobile drone platform.
Motor Trade Association SA/NT is calling for greater incentives for electric vehicle drivers.
The MTA is calling for more to be done for South Australia's transition towards zero and low emission vehicles.
"Long distances, developing charging infrastructure and a lack of options for utes and 4X4s mean we must put money back on the hood," MTA CEO Darrell Jacobs said.
In its recent 2024-25 State Budget submission, the MTA called on the South Australian Government to bring back incentives for electric vehicles, as well as expand these to hybrids and plug in hybrid vehicles.
The MTA's proposal would reinstate the $3000 incentive for electric vehicles valued below $68,750. These incentives would also be made available to plug in hybrid vehicles ($2000 per vehicle) and traditional hybrid vehicles ($1000 per vehicle).
"At a time when electric vehicles still command a price premium, consumer incentives must remain if we are to drive our decarbonisation." Mr Jacobs said.
He further cautioned of speed bumps in the transition if ordinary South Australians cannot afford a zero and low emission vehicle which meets their needs.
"With cost of living front of mind for all households, affordability remains one of the top considerations for South Australians when purchasing their next vehicle," he said.
Topcon Positioning Systems has announced a new manufacturing facility will be built in Geisenheim, Germany, near Frankfurt, for the company's Topcon Electronics operation.
The announcement coincided with the production milestone of the one-millionth product to come off the line at the company's current Geisenheim facility, where in-cab displays are made for Topcon's agriculture and construction solutions portfolios as well as for global OEM customers.
The new facility represents a substantial investment by Topcon, signaling the company's dedication to expanding manufacturing capabilities.
Unlike the existing location, the new facility will be owned by Topcon, allowing for increased production capacities to triple the number of units produced annually.
The new facility consolidates all operational buildings under one roof, expanding the footprint to about 8300 square metres (90,000 square feet), enhancing production efficiency and streamlining operations.
"The dedicated manufacturing of operator consoles for heavy machinery is a world-class example of success based on a strong core competency," Topcon global operations senior vice president Mathias Khn said.
"The new facility is designed to support enhanced manufacturing automation, which is key to accelerating production and growth."
