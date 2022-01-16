CFMoto expands its UForce 600 offering

Following the successful launch of the UForce 600 in 2021, CFMoto is introducing two new variants to its line-up.

The UForce 600 Base and Hunt utility vehicles have been designed to offer Australian customers more choice in the middleweight UTV category.

Like the moniker suggests, the Base model is the no-frills part of the expanded U600 range, and will be only offered in blue livery.



It differs from the UForce 600 as it doesn't have power steering and the rear differential is fixed instead of a limited-slip design.



It has steel wheels instead of alloy, halogen lights instead of LED and does not have a winch.



The Base has the same 580cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, SOHC, single-cylinder engine also continues to operate at full mast: 41 horsepower (31 kilowatt) at 6250rpm and 62Nm at 4750rpm.

The UForce 600 Hunt includes a True Timber camouflage wrap and snorkel kit.

Meanwhile, the Hunt is the antithesis of the Base.



It takes all the UForce 600 attributes - including the winch, limited-slip differential, electronic power steering and alloy wheels - and adds some.

The Hunt features a True Timber camouflage wrap, snorkel kit, a half screen as well as front, rear and side protector bars.

It is positioned in the same premium vein as the UForce 800 Camo and UForce 1000 Hunter.

Current UForce 600 accessories will fit the Base and Hunt variants.



The new models will go on sale in the final week of January.



