Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

Hybrids extend lead over battery electric vehicles for Australian sales

April 26 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hybrid cars are continuing to grow in popularity with Australian drivers. File picture
Hybrid cars are continuing to grow in popularity with Australian drivers. File picture

New data shows Australians are continuing to shift towards electric vehicles and that internal combustion engines' market share continues to decline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.