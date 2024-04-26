Hybrids extend lead over battery electric vehicles for Australian sales

In the first half of 2023 battery electric vehicles outsold hybrids, but since then hybrids have outsold battery electric vehicles in three consecutive quarters, accounting for 11.95pc of all light vehicle sales (rising from 9.46pc in Q4 2023 and up from 6.26pc in Q1 last year). Hybrid sales volume rose by 117pc in the 12 months from the end of March 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024.