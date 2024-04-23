Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

Regional Australian agtech events share in government funding

April 24 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agtech events including the Henty Machinery Field Days have shared in Federal Government funding. File picture
Agtech events including the Henty Machinery Field Days have shared in Federal Government funding. File picture

The Federal Government has delivered support for agtech events across the country through Round 2 of the the AgriFutures Agritech Event Sponsorship Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.