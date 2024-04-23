Regional Australian agtech events share in government funding

The Federal Government has delivered support for agtech events across the country through Round 2 of the the AgriFutures Agritech Event Sponsorship Program.
The program will fund 22 agricultural innovation and agritech events, aiming to foster commercialisation opportunities, attract investment, and elevate Australian agritech enterprises.
This $1.5 million program is funded through the Federal Government's $12.3 million investment in regional trade events.
Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Minister Murray Watt said agritech events showcase Australia's leadership in innovation, sustainability and research.
"This program spotlights the cutting-edge innovations of regional Australian communities," he said.
"Agritech events create major opportunities. They bring new products to new markets, elevate value add and sustainability, and foster deeper collaboration between industry players.
"The events are held on agriculture's home turf - regional Australia - ensuring the growth they generate develops regional economies."
The first round of funding involved $275,000 distributed to seven events in regional locations including Gatton, Gippsland, Orange and Tamworth.
The successful recipients under Round 2 will share in $625,000 with events being held between April 1 and October 31. The events include:
Round 3 of the program will offer $600,000 to support events held between November 1 and June 30, 2025 with applications opening in August.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.