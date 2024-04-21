FarmFest tickets available online now

Save some of your hard-earned dollars and cut your queue time by purchasing your tickets to this year's Elders FarmFest online.
Elders FarmFest is Queensland's premier primary industry field days and tickets go on sale from Monday, April 22.
Showcasing more than 2000 companies and attracting more than 50,000 visitors, Elders FarmFest is recognised as one of the fastest-growing and most successful field days in Australia.
Patrons who purchase their tickets via acmruralevents.com.au/farmfest prior to the event will receive a third off the entry price.
Entry tickets will cost $10 online or $15 at the gate. Children under 11 years are admitted free.
Elders FarmFest will kick off at Kingsthorpe Park outside Toowoomba on Tuesday June 4 and run until Thursday on June 6.
This year's event is set to have record exhibitors with more than 2000 companies participating in the field day, showcasing machinery, livestock equipment, agtech, rural services and lifestyle products.
FarmFest is based on a purpose-built site of more than 26-hectares, designed to accommodate the event's largest number of exhibitors and agri-brands on record.
The simple grid pattern of the purpose-built FarmFest site makes it one of the best in Australia for visitors, including special areas for live demonstrations.
ACM Rural Events sales manager Sean McKeown said a new addition at this year's event was the launch of the AgSmart Connect Hub, an area designed to highlight the advancements that continue to drive efficiency and sustainability in farming practices.
"The AgSmart Connect Hub is dedicated to the businesses, products and services that are designed to support the future of agriculture," he said.
Another new drawcard at this year's Elders FarmFest is the Isuzu Iron Summit, where visitors can experience the power of the D-Max ute.
As always the latest machinery will be on display from the likes of Case IH, John Deere and Hastings Deering, who will be unveiling a new piece of equipment at the event.
The demonstration area will have a range of equipment on show, including a drone demo.
ACM's principal partner Elders will be running a series of talks called 'Farming Forward' at 11am each day of FarmFest at the Elders stand. The talks will feature a range of agricultural experts and people leading the sector including next generation farmers on Wednesday, June 5, which will be compered by the popular Humans of Agriculture.
On Thursday, June 6, ACM and Elders will present a 'Pitch to Paddock' session where new start-ups in the agtech space can pitch to win $10,000 of media spending with ACM. Elders chief executive officer Mark Allison will be one of the special guest judges.
Crowd favourites including the Education Precinct, lifestyle shopping arcades and livestock competitions will also make a welcome return.
Organisers will also have shuttle buses on hand to help visitors navigate around the 26-hectare site.
The free parcel pickup service will be available once again, designed to offer a streamlined service to purchasers. Plenty of disabled facilities and services, increased seating, shade and food choices are other features of this year's event.
Along with Elders, other key partners in FarmFest include Dalby Rural Supplies and Engage Ag.
There are still opportunities for suppliers to secure an exhibition presence within Elders FarmFest's dedicated AgSmart Connect Hub. For more details email: sean.mckeown@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.