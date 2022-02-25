Massey Ferguson releases new tractor range

Massey Ferguson has entered a new era of straightforward and dependable tractors with its new MF 8S series tractors.



The line-up has been released in Australia and is touted to deliver new levels of comfort and efficiency for fully connected smart and sustainable farming.



Designed for farmers by farmers, following seven years of testing around the globe and extensive customer consultations, the MF 8S series delivers exactly what operators want.



The swag of new features on the 8S series was recognised by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers in its AE50 awards.



There are six completely new tractor models in the range, all featured by the unique Protect-U cab/engine installation and a radical neo-retro design.



Built on a 3.05 metre wheelbase they offer maximum power from 153 kilowatts to 227kw (205 horsepower to 305hp) all with an extra 15kw (20hp) from engine power management.



The MF 8S series introduces a choice of two completely new and efficient transmissions, delivering maximum power to the ground while reducing power losses by 26 per cent and improving fuel economy by up to 10pc.

The new Dyna E-Power dual clutch transmission combines the benefits of today available technologies: the feeling of a CVT and the efficiency of a directly mechanically driven transmission.

Alternatively, the new, super-efficient, Dyna-7 Semi-Powershift now offers 28 forward and reverse speeds. The well-respected Dyna VT rounds out the transmission offering.

A new, rear axle combined with more oil flow improves efficiency and versatility. With up to 10pc more traction power and 20pc more flow, it enables the use of wider, more productive implements and machines to improve performance and reduce costs.

A six-cylinder/7.4 litre engine deliver more power, torque, and performance at low rpm reducing operating costs.

To further improve fuel efficiency, cut noise and improve comfort, top speeds are achieved at very low engine rpm, including 50km/hr (where permitted) being reached at 1500rpm, while 40km/hr needs just need 1200rpm.

Maximum power is generated already at 1000rpm and it is constant up to 1500rpm - providing high performance at low engine speeds.

The cab has also been redesigned and, with its unique shape and four-pillar structure, offers unrivalled visibility and comfort.

The tractors retain the well-proven standard suspended front axle. Offering a tight, 5.7m turning radius. Now equipped with suspension lock, it also equipped with brakes for tractors fitted with all 50km/hr transmissions.

Three-point linkage capacity is increased by 7pc to 10,000kg and, with powerful new hydraulics, these tractors handle and operate large, wider implements.

The tractors include a comprehensive range of fully connected services to help customers manage their businesses more effectively, with MF Connect Telemetry users can manage their fleets with MF cloud-based solutions.



The updated Datatronic 5 (new "glossy" front glass and user interface) is mounted on an adjustable arm. This 9-inch touch-screen terminal is as easy and intuitive to use as any mobile phones or tablets.



It is a single screen system for controlling the tractor functions and manage all MF Technologies such as MF Guide, MF Section and Rate Control as well as MF Task Doc data capture and transfer.



The Protect-U design reduces noise, heat, vibrations and enables clean and cool air flow to be aspired by the rear and delivered to the engine air filter.

With noise levels of just 68dB, it is one of the quietest in the market and, with an interior volume of 3.4m3, it is also one of the most spacious.

Optimum control and smart farming capability are provided by the MF vDisplay digital and intuitive dashboard, Datatronic 5 terminal and a new comprehensive MultiPad control lever with a control centre armrest. This ISOBUS compatible lever operates all the tractor functions and includes an integral micro-joystick to control two spool valves.

Massey Ferguson tractors product manager Raph Hymus said the completely new design delivers the next level of straightforward and dependable tractors that operators had asked for.



"They told us they need a tractor that is comfortable, with unrivalled visibility, efficient, easy to use and smart," Mr Hymus said.



"Massey Ferguson has responded straight to the point with the MF 8S and the associated services."



