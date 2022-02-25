Two MacDon products receive accolades

A product that is on the water now for the upcoming Australian harvest season has received international recognition as part of the AE50 awards.

The MacDon FD2 FlexDraper was one of two MacDon machines to be recognised on the list compiled by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers.



MacDon Australia general manager David Rudolph said being named on the AE50 awards list was "fairly significant as it puts the MacDon name out and shows the company is leading in its field".



Mr Rudolph said more than 80 engineers were in the background developing products for MacDon all the time.



MacDon's FD2 FlexDraper uses the ClearCut high speed cutting system.



The front has 25 per cent more cutting area and a new drive system to deliver up to 30pc faster ground speeds.

The header frame fits 127 centimetre (50 inch) deep side drapers to ensure smooth crop flow, increasing combine capacity up to 20pc.

It has a whopping 70pc increase in wing flex range to enhance ground following capabilities.

Mr Rudolph said there had been good interest and strong orders so far for the FD2.



The other product to receive recognition was the M1170NT self-propelled windrower.



The windrower was originally designed for the European market but will be available in Australia in 2023.



The M1170NT provides the power and field performance of an M1 windrower, while allowing for a smooth and fast ride of 37 kilometres per hour between fields and fitting within road regulations.



Transition from the field stance of 382cm (150 inches) to the narrower road transport of 346cm (136 inches) can be done at the push of an in-cab button.



The sliding leg mechanisms used for the front and rear axles have under gone vigorous testing to ensure their durability. The narrow transport option allows for easier trailering for longer hauls.



Mr Rudolph said the windrower would appeal to contractors as a result of its ease of use as it was able to be narrowed to drive on a truck or on the road without needing escort vehicles.

