TFGA welcomes Kellie Morris to the team

The Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association (TFGA) warmly welcomed Kellie Morris to the team in January as the new membership development officer, focusing specifically and initially on the dairy industry.

Kellie brings with her strong sales and relationship management background, previously working as a sales representative and in account management roles with businesses including TAP AgriCo Stockfeeds.



In the first few months of Kellie's appointment, she has been tasked with the primary goals of enhancing TFGA's involvement with Tasmanian dairy farmers, to redevelop previous relationships and to create stronger connections with new farmers.



TFGA's presence in the dairy sector has been subpar in previous years and this was a clear shortfall noticed by TFGA CEO John McKew when he commenced his role 12-months ago.

In an effort not to dwell on this, but to encourage the opening of a new chapter, John pitched to the TFGA board the need to appoint a new membership officer.



"Kellie's appointment will, in time, help us bolster up our dairy member base, so that we can continue to operate better in the dairy advocacy space," he said.

"The TFGA must communicate and legitimise its role and responsibilities at the forefront of the Tasmanian dairy industry and to do that effectively, we need Kellie to be there leading from the front, communicating, and listening to the needs of the industry and helping develop strategies and programs that can deliver value.



"The TFGA is not naive to the fact that Kellie has her work cut out for her and that we must earn back the trust and confidence of the Tasmanian dairy industry.



"The TFGA are confident that we will have the capacity to pave the way for a future of Tasmanian dairy advocacy that is initiative-taking, collaborative, effective and highly regarded."

This article first appeared in Tasmanian Farmer magazine.

