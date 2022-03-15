Our biggest customer pressured to give kangaroos the boot

Australia's biggest export market for kangaroos has the jitters.



There is a big push from the Netherlands for the European Union to give Aussie roo products the boot now free trade talks have begun.

The EU is our biggest market for kangaroo meat and leather worth about $130 million annually.

Traditionally the light and strong kangaroo leather has been highly valued by sporting apparel companies.

Kangaroo products are exported to more than 60 overseas markets and is worth about $200 million annually, in an industry employing about 3000 people.



Europe is the biggest buyer of Australian product with the US a long way back in second.



The EU and Australia are in the early stages of brokering a free trade agreement.

Kangaroo's lean meat is prized in restaurants across the world and the strong, supple kangaroo leather is in high demand for sports shoe makers.



About two million kangaroos are harvested in Australia each year depending in state quotas, from a total population estimated to be close to 50 million.



The Dutch Government is been lobbied by animal rights groups there to ban Australian kangaroo products, claiming commercial harvesting of any wild species should be banned.

There are similar moves being made in the US but that is largely confined to individual states while across the EU the market is huge.



Kangaroo Industry Association of Australia executive officer Dennis King said the industry had been working hard in the Netherlands to "correct misinformation" for many years.



Mr King said the threat to exports was serious - "so many brands are based over there".



"The pressure coming on governments from animal rights groups is intense and has ramped up over the past year," he said

Almost 50,000 people have already signed a petition urging EU representatives to enact a ban on Australia kangaroo products.

A Foreign Affairs and Trade Department spokesman said Australia was negotiating a trade agreement to remove barriers to trade, not put more restrictions on exporters.

"As with previous FTAs, meat and animal products fall within the scope of the agreement," the spokesman said.

"The government is pursuing the best possible deal for all Australian exporters."

