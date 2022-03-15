Strong demand for cropping country in the Mallee

Agents are expecting a large grain farm in the Mallee will make $10 million due to the strong demand for cropping country.



Merriwa Pastoral Company is selling the 1484 hectare (3667 acre) at Normanville near Kerang.



Colliers' Duncan McCulloch and James Beer have been appointed to sell, in one line or separately, the portfolio at Baulch Road by expression of interest.

The cropping enterprise has an approximate arable area of 1436ha and comprises three properties.



The first is known as known as Home on about 373ha (921ac).



The second is Estate on about 420ha (1038ac).



The third is Ryans on about 691ha (1707ac).



"Dryland cropping properties in Victoria, and particularly the Mallee region, are highly sought after in the current climate," Mr McCulloch said.



"Strong seasonal conditions and commodity prices, combined with a favourable interest rate environment, are driving demand for agricultural assets across the board, with a particular focus on cropping and grazing properties.

"The scale of the portfolio will be attractive to both family farming groups and corporate investors, and the flexibility in being able to offer the properties within the portfolio for sale individually will further drive interest."

The properties are home to highly productive soil types and favourable topography, underpinned by average annual rainfall of about 357mm.

Quality structural improvements include a four-bedroom main residence, three-bedroom dwelling, a cottage, multiple machinery sheds, workshop, hay shed, shearing shed, chemical shed, fuel storage tanks and silo complex.

There is also excellent supporting infrastructure, including quality fencing, stock water access to each paddock and a laneway system.



The Merriwa Pastoral Company portfolio is located within convenient distance of several key towns and cities supporting the agriculture sector, including Kerang (15km), Boort (27km), Charlton (54km) and Bendigo (110km).

For further information contact Colliers' agents James Beer on 0416 859565 or Duncan McCulloch on 0416 047484.

