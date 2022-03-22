Primex opens its gates to disaster relief agencies

It's been just over a week since the Australian Army arrived in Casino to help residents across the Northern Rivers get back on their feet.



The streets of many of the region's small country towns are lined with rubbish waiting to be carted away in the aftermath of record-breaking rain and flooding in late February and early March.



Farmers too are cleaning up their properties and taking stock of the livestock, crops, fencing and machinery they have lost.



One of the local groups doings its part to aid in recovery efforts is the committee behind the region's agricultural field days, Primex.

The site for Primex has been converted into a hub for disaster relief agencies.



It is currently being used by NSW Local Land Services to provide emergency fodder distribution.



There are also four helicopters aerially distributing feed to areas that still cannot be accessed.



Veterinary services are operating from the site as well as other emergency response providers, like the army.



Primex managing director Bruce Wright said after receiving a couple of calls, the Primex site was quickly transformed into an operational facility.



"We certainly received the same rain that everyone else did but the site held up well enough," Mr Wright said.

"Once the site was identified as a usable asset for the government agencies, they were on there within days of the event."



But it's not the first time Primex has opened its gates for recovery efforts.

"We had already provided the grounds to Local Land Services when the 2019 Black Summer bushfires came through," Mr Wright said.



"We already had a background of supporting wherever possible and that's generally what our attitude has always been."

While the focus at present is on recovery, there is a bright spot on the horizon for farmers with the Norco Primex Field Days going ahead from May 19 to 21.

Mr Wright said they were aiming to attract more than 400 exhibitors and planning for the event was well advanced.



He said many of those exhibitors were local businesses that would also need a "kickstart for their revenues and cashflows after copping such a hit".



"We see there's a definite need and we are getting a lot of positive feedback that we need to deliver this event to support the communities and the farmers at this time," Mr Wright said.

"There's a need from farmers to access the latest products and services to continue with their recovery and their productivity.



"We expect with the community support that has been far and wide for the region that a lot of people will come into the region and enjoy what the Northern Rivers has to offer as we go through this recovery."

