Successful debut for AgSmart Expo

Organisers of the inaugural AgSmart are hailing the event as a success.

The two-day expo was held in Tamworth earlier this month, with more than 100 exhibitors on hand to discuss the latest agtech innovations on the market.



ACM Rural Events general manager Kate Nugent said AgSmart had earned its place on the field days calendar and her team had been overwhelmed by the support of the agtech community.



"It was a focused rural audience and the early feedback from exhibitors was visitors were dedicated to consuming the latest in agtech and advancements in farming best practice," she said.

"We've had reports back where exhibitors are saying millions of dollars in sales and leads have already been generated off the two days of the event."

Ms Nugent said they had surveyed people during the event and more than 85 per cent of visitors reported a high satisfaction level.

Some attendees travelled from more than 800 kilometres away with farmers coming from Queensland, Victoria and across NSW.

"We've now got a foundation for growth and working in alignment with the Australian agtech industry," Ms Nugent said.

"We'll definitely be back next March."

Wayne Condon, Advanced Aerial Solutions, shows Steve Young, Newcastle, NSW, the DJI Agras T30 drone.

Advanced Aerial Solutions and UAV Training Australia chief pilot and CEO Wayne Condon was among the exhibitors who received a great response from farmers at the event.



"We go to the biggest drone conferences in Australia and this has been more successful in 24 hours than anything in two years," Mr Condon said.

"Because the farmers know exactly what works and what they want whereas you go to an aviation one and everyone is kicking tyres and nothing eventuates."

