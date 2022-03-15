Simulators give farmers a test of next-gen tractor tech

Technology at your fingertips.

That's the sales pitch for many businesses in the agtech sector, whether they are start-ups or well-established machinery manufacturers.



And for CNH Industrial brands Case IH and New Holland, the inaugural AgSmart Expo was a prime opportunity to set up simulators and show off the accessibility on offer in the latest tractors.

The simulators proved popular with farmers and students alike at the event in Tamworth last week.



Case IH ANZ Advanced Farming System product manager Sean McColley said farmers were impressed by the new technology available when taking a look inside the Magnum cab simulator.



"It's been great to be able to have the cab here and show them the new technologies that we have in our new AFS Connected machines," he said.



"A lot of customers didn't realise the connectivity that we had - so sending data from the machine to the portal of the coverage that we've done while working.



"Whether that's a planting task or tillage task or an application, sending that information from the tractor wirelessly to the web portal to be able to look at it, diagnose it and tweak it."

Case IH's AFS Connect system is included in the latest Magnum, Steiger and Optum tractors.

Mr McColley said another key feature was the user-friendly display and good graphics on the AFS Pro 1200 monitor.

"It's got good graphics and steps you through; we've got a lot of help menus that give the user an explanation of what to do and where to go next," he said.

"Everything is designed to have full functionality of the handpiece and quickly change things."

New Holland PLM product segment manager Chris Camilleri was on hand to at AgSmart to talk to farmers about the PLM Intelligence system.

New Holland's simulator provided a taste of the PLM Intelligence system offered in its T9, T8 and T7HD tractors.

New Holland PLM product segment manager Chris Camilleri said the SideWinder Ultra armrest and the IntelliView 12 display has brought a new generation of technology to Australian farmers.

"It's a brand new user interface with a lot of high-end graphics," he said.

"We've really simplified the user interface; we are trying to reduce the steps to get the customer onto the display and make those changes."

Remote connectivity was also a talking point on the New Holland stand.



Mr Camilleri said by bringing MyPLM Connect to the tractor, dealerships were now able to connect to customers remotely.



"We can transfer data from the field back to the farm office, that's agronomic data as well as machine fleet data," he said.

