Top tech on show at AgSmart in Tamworth

More than 100 exhibitors have made their way to Tamworth to showcase the latest agtech innovations at the inaugural AgSmart Expo.



A steady stream of farmers had already begun exploring the products at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre on Wednesday morning.

Also attracting interest was the seminar sessions, which provided farmers with an opportunity to learn more about this rapidly evolving sector.



ACM Rural Events general manager Kate Nugent said AgSmart had come up trumps in spite of the challenges presented by COVID and floods on the eastern seaboard.



"AgSmart has gained so much strong interest from new tech companies hailing from Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, and NSW," Ms Nugent said.

"We've got a steady stream of farmers making their way to AgSmart 2022 but we also have the industrialists here.



"We're finding a number of our visitors are manufacturers that are looking for new tools to drive their efficiency and productivity and agtech is of great interest to them."



Ms Nugent said while it was a market they didn't deliberately set out to target, interest from that particular sector was gaining momentum.



Scanreco Asia and Pacific region distributor Niall Field said he had already received interest during the first hour of the two-day event.

"Radio remote controls generally are becoming more available for everybody," Mr Field said.

"They used to be just for mining and transport people, now it's everything, including ag."

