Swedish company Vaderstad expands in US

Cultivation and seeding technology developer Vaderstad is expanding its operations in North America with the construction of a multi-functional facility in North Dakota.

Vaderstad acquired US manufacturer Agco-Amity last year and has since integrated the Wil-Rich, Wishek and Concord ranges into its portfolio.

The new facility will be located beside the existing manufacturing facility, parts warehouse and research and development facility at Wahpeton.

This 4090 square metre complex will include office space for 80 employees, two training classrooms, a media theatre and a 1000sq m exhibition hall to host dealer and technician training, customer clinics and public events.

Established in 1962, Vaderstad has an emphasis on delivering sound agronomic outcomes.

Its range, which includes Seed Hawk and Tempo precision planters and TopDown cultivators, are sold in 40 countries throughout the world.

Based in Sweden, the family-owned company employs more than 1900 people.

Vaderstad machinery is distributed in Australia by Landpower via selected Claas Harvest Centres and independent dealerships.

