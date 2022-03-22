Livestock agtech value is in combining data

AS the evidence mounts of efficiencies in livestock operations being driven by data-backed decision making, agtech experts say the greatest value comes from integrating multiple sets of information.

With producers looking to invest the improved rates they are receiving at the saleyard into technology that can deliver long-term productivity, the message is to think 'whole picture' and determine where solid data can deliver real benefits.

Multiple streams of sensor-based information will not only save time, costs and labour today but provide the historic trend data that can guide future planning, said Paul Stapleton, from agtech consultancy Precision Livestock Farming, or PLF.

He used the analogy of a car dashboard to explain the concept.

If a car had only a speedo, the driver would not know when fuel was running short, there'd be no warning of the engine overheating and no way to determine how far the destination was.

"It's the same for any agricultural operation," Mr Stapleton said.

"You can only manage what you can measure and you can't rely solely on measurements from one function.

"For example, a water level sensor on a tank can tell you its level but not how much water has flowed into it, or out of it to the troughs.

"Adding a flow meter can indicate the volume and flow rate of water through that system, which based on the timing and rate of flow, can warn of a line break. A water meter can also indicate a potential need for pump maintenance due to decreasing flow rate."

Further, combining data on livestock location and behaviour with water availability can provide an indication of optimal paddock carrying capacity.

"And by adding growth rate, this adds a valuable time component," Mr Stapleton said.

Consultants say interest in agtech is booming on livestock properties at the moment, as much of the gear available moves from the novel to proven and widely-known benefits. Some is becoming a 'must-have' rather than a 'nice-to-have', particularly given labour challenges.

Based in Emerald, Queensland, PLF says business is booming as producers look for service and advice, not just devise sales.

The first step, Mr Stapleton said, was an in-depth look at the issues most important to the farmer.

"What are the key issues where timely, accurate information would result in the greatest benefit?" he said.

"Don't try to go from A to Z in one hit. Prioritise into must/should/could and start with the biggest early benefit."

Nothing should be included that doesn't answer a specific requirement.

Agtech 'just because we can' is a gimmick, not an investment.

Connectivity is one area PLF advises careful research on, with differences between options such as LoRa, NB-IoT and satellite not well understood.

"In relation to telemetry, we are utilising LoRa wherever possible," Mr Stapleton said.

"LoRa is a wireless technology, requiring only its gateway site to have cellular connectivity. LoRa is particularly suited to agricultural operations due to its flexibility, enabling a single gateway to connect to many and different devices.

"Its range of over 15kms, and its low power, enables years on batteries without requiring solar panels.

"NB-IoT has some limitations in connectivity but can be utilised as part of a broader system.



"While still somewhat more expensive than LoRa, satellite service is improving with the utilisation of low orbit satellites. It is anticipated that over time, satellite will become more cost-effective, which will enable a broader utilisation."

In the paddock

FOR Queensland producers Ian and Kate McCamley, investment in remote water and livestock monitoring is delivering big benefits and not just from the perspective of production efficiencies. Marketing decisions are being made on the data it is providing.

The McCamley's MCC Pastoral operates four beef properties covering 26000 hectares north of Rolleston in Central Queensland.

MCC was an early adopter of telemetry a decade ago but since 2018 has been focussing on an integrated approach in conjunction with PLF.

"Our aim was a system that was use-friendly, good value, specifically targeted to our needs, and that would evolve as technology improves," Mr McCamley said.

Agtech gear at MCC for monitoring tank water levels and pipeline flows allows for the quick identification of where water equipment failures are and also for monitoring water consumption very accurately.

"More efficient water use is the overarching goal but the real key is when you are able to get onto a problem quickly, you can have it fixed before you lose a lot of water," Mr McCamley said.

"We get to see the pattern in flows, which gives an indication of water usage without having to monitor every single trough.

"At the very basic level, it is saving one of our 240 kilometre water runs every week but the value goes well beyond that."

MCC has also invested in remote livestock weighing and says it has paved the way for evidence-based decisions that have paid big dividends.

"Paddocks may look good to the eye but then we find cattle are slowing down. Without this technology indicating the change early, we wouldn't have made target weights," Mr McCamley said.

MCC is now working on linking the data from this remote water monitoring and cattle weighing technology with other production data collected on farm in order to determine optimal management decisions even more precisely.

