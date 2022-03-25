Record crowd for 2022 NTCA conference

FROM the severe lack of supply of live export cattle to calls for an end to governement intrusion in the lives of Australians in the name of protecting against COVID-19, the 2022 Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association conference had it covered.

A record attendance of 700 converged on Darwin for the event today, some travelling from as far as Europe, to hear a smorgsabord of presentations as varied - and passionate - as they come in agricultural conferences.

NTCA president David Connolly kicked off the day with a very honest and frank discussion of the challenges and opportunities facing pastoralists.



He covered many topics, including insisting the bulk of the latest Federal Government allocation to biosecurity be spent in the Territory and calling on his state government to ensure pastoral interests are protected during mining and gas exploration and developments.



The day also included a fascinating session on regional health which had a strong focus on tackling the black dog, a talk from 2022 Australian of the Year local hero Shanna Whan on alcohol use in the bush, a comprehensive look at diversification in the pastoral game and a presentation from Rabobank's global strategist in animal protein Justin Sherrard.

Full reports on many of these presentations will run in ACM's agricultural websites and newspapers.

