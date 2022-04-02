Important nature reserve on the border up for sale

Vendors are asking almost $2 million to buy a big scrubland reserve on the South Australia/Victorian border.



Agents are expecting bids around $185,000 for the block of 688 hectares (1700 acres) at Bangham.



Having only 35ha of open grazing land, it might sound like a hefty sum but with carbon sink farming in its infancy, it might be worth another look.



Stock were removed from the site in 2014.

Of course, there will be those like the current owners who see the environmental importance of its natural qualities.

LONG PROTECTED: This high biodiversity block has come up for sale. Pictures: TDC Livestock and Property.

Near Frances, in the south-east of SA is the St Aubins Scrubland Reserve.

Most nature blocks of this size are held in public hands but this block has been carefully protected by private owners for almost a century.



"The scale of this scrubland allotment and its pristine conditions make this a rare and exciting opportunity for potential purchasers to add a significant natural parcel to their portfolio," agents say.



St Aubins is said to be unique, not only to South Australia but nationally and internationally with many endangered flora and fauna species on the property.



The block's old growth timber with naturally regenerating old stand Buloke also sets it apart.



It is one of only 15 national biodiversity hotspots within this zone.



The property has been retained in private ownership since the late 1920's and is not encumbered.



SA's Department of Environment in 2001 assessed the property as having high biodiversity value.



For information contact the agents from TDC Livestock and Property, Mark De Garis on 0428 372124 and Tom Pearce on 0427 642138.

