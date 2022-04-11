Tables turn as White Star Jerseys claim top spot

The April Australian Breeding Values (ABV) release on Monday has revealed the top cows, herds and bulls in Australia.



Top cows

Cypress Grove V4 Jernimy Tiffany GP83 is again the number one Holstein cow at 578 BPI.



Owned by the Jones family of Toora, Victoria, she is a daughter of the top ranked Australian proven sire ABS Jeronimo and comes from the Tiffany family developed by Gorbro Holsteins and the late Dave Orchard.

A polled heifer bred by Ray Kitchen of Carenda Holsteins, Boyanup, WA, has secured second place at 548 BPI.



Carenda Jeronimo Vista GP84 is by the same sire as the number one ranked cow.



In equal second place is a commercial cow, 6160, owned by the Numeralla Dairy Company of Grassmere, Victoria.



She is sired by Mr Mogul Delta 1427.

The number one genomic heifer in the Holstein breed is a daughter of the number two Holstein ABV cow.



Carenda Magic Ball Viska bred by Ray Kitchen is the top genomic heifer at 539 BPI. Like her mum, she is also polled.



A third lactation Aussiegold daughter, 19735, owned by Alan Burgess of Tallygaroopna, Victoria is the number one Jersey BPI cow with a BPI of 531.



Purchased at the dispersal of the Burgess herd, 19735 is now owned by the Sprunt family of Kaarmona Jerseys of Kaarimba, Victoria, the fifth ranked Jersey herd in Australia.

The top genotyped young heifer is Langdale Matt Naomi 2 bred by Darien and Alex Mathews of Inverloch, Victoria.



A daughter of the popular Wilsonview IF Matt, Naomi 2 has a BPI of 391.

Beaulands Ninjago Tina is the number one Red breed cow this ABV run with a BPI of 456.



She is bred by Ron and Sam Graham of Beaulands Aussie Reds, Numbaa, NSW.



Her sire, Beaulands Ninjago (Arbninjago) is a bull that the Grahams sold to Genetics Australia.

The top genotyped young heifer, 3424, is owned by the Clark family of Mt Gambier, SA and is a Vikrtokyo daughter of the number two BPI cow.



This top young heifer has a BPI of 414.

Top herds

For the second ABV run in a row, George Wagner's Rengaw herd holds top spot with an average BPI of 264.



The Emu Banks herd of Bryan and Jo Dickson has moved into second place with an average BPI of 258 - a fantastic achievement for a large herd.



The number one HWI herd is owned by young Warragul breeder Brendon Winter.



Brendon's herd has an average HWI of 256 and is also the number 3 BPI herd.

The battle between Rob and Sandra Bacon's Brookbora Jerseys and Con and Michelle Glennen's White Star Jerseys for the top BPI herd continues.



This ABV run, the tables have turned with White Star holding top spot with an average BPI of 207 just ahead of Brookbora with an average BPI of 202.



Congratulations to these two outstanding Jersey herds.

Ron and Sam Graham of Numbaa, NSW, have the number one BPI and HWI herd.



This elite Aussie Red herd supplies a number of high-ranking Red bulls to AI every year.



Top bulls

The Good Bulls Guide includes more than 1400 bulls, meaning there is a lot of choice when it comes to breeding priorities and budget.

Australian proven Holstein sires

ABS Jeronimo (29HO18698), the popular, polled, A2 sire again heads the Holstein proven sire list at 535 BPI.



Available from ABS, this elite sire now has 288 milking daughters in 39 herds.



This high component sire has several high-quality sons available from various suppliers.

Sandy-Valley Fedora (14HO13980) moves up to second place on the Australian proven list. He is available from Genetics Australia.



With more than 180 milking daughters in Australia and thousands worldwide, this excellent udder transmitter has a BPI of 476.

Westcoast Perseus is a former high-ranking genomic bull for Semex that is now 97 per cent reliable for production in Australia.



Not only that, but he also has daughters milking all round the world.



With a BPI of 469, Perseus has several elite sons in AI in Australia.

Australian and international Holstein sires

This list contains bulls that have milking daughters in any country including Australia.

Sandy-Valley BBD Freeborn (7HO13981) from WWS jumps back into the top spot on this list with an outstanding BPI of 557 based on 1730 daughters milking in the US.

Peak AltaLawson is a new entrant to this list coming in with a BPI of 537. He is available from Alta Genetics.



ABS Jeronimo comes in a close third on this list with a BPI of 535.

Watch out for Superdave with a BPI of 533 who is adding daughters in Australia.



Superdave holds down fourth position and is available from Genetics Australia.

Young genomic Holstein bulls

The future is bright when you look at the top Genomic BPI Holstein list.



The seven major semen companies all have bulls with breeding values greater than 500 BPI.

The leader of this group Tommydee, is an Australian bred sire from the herd of John and Vicki Lillico of Tasmania.



With a BPI of 556, Tommydee is also a strong HWI bull with solid ratings for Survival, Mastitis Resistance and Fertility.

Progenesis Polaris (0200HO12176) from Semex slips back to second spot with a BPI of 551. This well-balanced young sire excels for type and health traits.

Two new bulls from ABS fill the third and fourth positions and they are very closely related with the same sire and maternal grand sire.



Watson (29HO20714) at 534 BPI and Wisteria (29HO20617) at 531 BPI have strong ABVs for Survival, Daughter Fertility and Mastitis Resistance.

Australian proven Jersey sires

The reign of Wilsonview If Matt (7JE01344) has come to an end after six consecutive runs at the top of the Australian Proven Sire list.

The number one Jersey ABV herd, White Star, owned by Con and Michelle Glennen, has produced the Number 1 and 2 Australian Proven Jersey sires, both standing at Genetics Australia.

Douggan ranks number one on this list on a countback.



With a BPI of 413 and a superior ASI, Douggan has just short of 300 milking daughters in Australia and rates well for health and fertility traits.

Stablemate DOBSON has the same BPI of 413 as Douggan. Dobson is a solid protein transmitter with good ratings for Survival and Workability.

Type Specialist ASKN, also from Genetics Australia holds down third position with a BPI of 332.



ASKN is a bull attracting considerable export interest.

Australian and International Jersey sires

The top end of this list is like the Australian Proven list with Douggan and Dobson holding the top 2 places.

Ahlem Dimennsion Jiminy (7JE01659) from WWS comes into third spot. Jiminy now has 247 daughters milking in the US.

Young genomic Jersey bulls

At 420 BPI, Pickle is the number one Jersey genomic sire for this run.



Available from Genetics Australia and bred by Luke and Mel Wallace of Poowong North, Victoria, Pickle is a very well-balanced bull with superior ABVs for Daughter Fertility and Mammary System.

Newcomer, Impeccable from Agri-Gene is in second position.



With a BPI of 404, Impeccable is a sound conformation transmitter with a superior Mastitis Resistance ABV of 111.

Red dairy breeds

Red Breed genomics uses state of the art single step methodology, and it is pleasing to see the consistent results delivered by this technology.



Genomic breeding values for milk, fat, protein and cell count are calculated this way.

For the second consecutive run, Genetics Australia bulls hold the top four places on the genomic list with the Onstad son Arbprimestad at 354 BPI heading the list.



Arbmckeon is a new addition to the list in second position and comes from the number one Aussie Red herd, Beaulands.

The Norwegian sire Onstad P continues to lead the proven sire list. Available through ABS, this polled sire with a BPI 0f 347 is also the sire of the number one genomic sire Arbprimestad.

Another Norwegian sire Ofstad P leads the overall BPI Red bull list at 389 BPI, but he doesn't have any daughters milking in Australia to achieve a full Australian daughter proof.



He has more than 1400 daughters milking in Europe and the extreme protein sire is also A2A2.



