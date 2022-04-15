Latest pasture data to boost dairy farm profitability

+1



Farmers can now be confident in selecting cultivars that would be most successful in their region and most profitable for their farm from the release of Dairy Australia's 2022 Forage Value Index tables.

In the past five years, as many as 96 per cent of dairyfarmers have sown new pastures, forages or crops.



The 2022 FVI tables use data from the Pasture Trial Network to rank perennial, annual and Italian ryegrass cultivars according to profitability.

The tables make an easy to understand, accurate and independent assessment of the potential economic value of perennial, annual and Italian ryegrass cultivars under Australian conditions.

The FVI ratings system is based on world's best practice and was developed in close consultation with farmers, the seed industry and fully qualified, internationally recognised experts.

It helps farmers and advisors make more informed decisions when selecting ryegrass cultivars to help farmers increase pasture productivity at key times of the year and, ultimately, farm profitability.

Up until 2021, the FVI was limited to perennial ryegrass but now includes tables for Annual and Italian varieties.



Another new addition this year are tables and economic values for annual and Italian ryegrass cultivars for the north and south regions of NSW.

For more information on FVI, and to access the latest tables, visit dairyaustralia.com.au/FVI

