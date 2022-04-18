Semex Dairy Youth Challenge draws over 80 young dairy enthusiasts

+8 Photos by Hannah Powe

















OVER 80 young dairy enthusiasts have taken part in the 2022 Semex Dairy Youth Challenge at the Sydney Royal Show on Good Friday, showing the future of the industry is in good hands.



Judged by Brad Gavenlock of Cherrylock Cattle Co, Tallygaroopna, Vic, who had previously competed in the event in 1998, eight teams took part in the challenge that included clipping, parading and junior judging.



Mr Gavenlock commended all the teams for their teamwork - especially in the clipping - and said while there was a range of skill levels from very experienced individuals to those just starting out, it was outstanding to see so many of the youth out here testing their skills, learning and working together.

"In 1998 I first competed, and my friends and team mates from back then have kids competing here today," he said.

"A few teams you can see have competed before, and are good up picking up those one percenters.

"I congratulate all teams for getting out here and having a go."

Coming away with the accolade of the champion team of the 2022 challenge was the team sponsored by Eastview Holsteins, Congupna, Vic, which received the Bruce Moxey Perpetual Trophy.

The team consisted of Georgie Sieban, Abbey Hanks, Jess Eagles, Lucy Cochrane, Lawson Kath, Ruby Polson, Lochie Polson, Isabella Polson, Connor Griffiths, Abbie Robinson and Lincoln Sieban.

Mr Moxey was there to present the trophy, and congratulated all the participants.



"It is nice to be here to witness the challenge," he said.

"Know you are all the future of the dairy industry... in years to come you will all be producing the milk for the families that are attending the show - you are important to the circle of the dairy industry."



Mr Moxey said he was proud to have been involved in the establishment of the Dairy Youth Program in the Hunter Valley which was then brought to Sydney in the 1990s.

"I am privileged and proud to be here and watch this," he said. "This trophy is named in my honour as I helped start the challenge and was previously supplying the cattle for it."



Encouragement awards were presented to Toby Flemming of Boorcan, Vic, from the Dairy Express sponsored team and Nate Chesworth, Dubbo, of the Cows R Us sponsored team. Both received a set of Aesculap clippers donated by The Cattle Shop.

RESULTS:

Eastview Holstein team Riverina Fresh team Cows R US team Legendairy team Agri-Gene team Lockhart Ag Solutions team Discovery Dairy team Dairy Express team

