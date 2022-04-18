Agricultural shows cancelled in 2022 due to COVID-19 will have their operational costs reimbursed by the government in a new round of funding intended to support rural and regional communities.

Some shows that were cancelled last year but have not yet been reimbursed by the government will also be eligible for the $2.8 million set aside by the Commonwealth.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said shows and field days help people in the cities understand and appreciate where their food and fibre come from.

"We've all missed our big Royal Shows and our local ag festivals and this investment is about ensuring we don't lose them," Mr Morrison said.

"These events aren't just about showbags, rides and competitions, they bring regional leaders together to share skills and experience and they open doors for new jobs and investments."

Rural and regional communities missed out due to the cancelled shows, and the $2.8 million was there to support show societies after a tumultuous couple of years, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said.



Read more:

"We know regional communities have done it tough over the last two years. We've listened, and we're doing our bit to help," he said.



"They contribute more than $1 billion to the economy annually, attract more than six million patrons and are supported by more than 50,000 volunteers."



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Click here to receive our daily FarmOnline newsletter.



The story Government to reimburse this year's cancelled ag shows and field days first appeared on The Canberra Times.