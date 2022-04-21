Ian Morris legal action to delay UDV election no longer names Emma Germano

The case in the Victorian Supreme Court delaying the election of the next United Dairyfarmers of Victoria (UDV) president no longer names Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano personally.



The legal action was launched by former UDV Corangamite branch secretary and dairy farmer, Ian Morris, after he was expelled from the VFF while standing for election to the dairy presidency.



On April 7, Victorian Supreme Court judge Andrew Keogh presided over the first hearing of the case, with Mr Morris's lawyers filing documents naming both the VFF and Emma Germano as defendants.



Court documents just released show that a week later on April 13, his legal team submitted a new version of the documents with Ms Germano's name removed, leaving the VFF as the sole defendant.

Under orders signed by Justice Keogh, the VFF must not take any further steps to elect the UDV president, or make any announcements about an appointment, before the case is heard again on May 26.



The timing is important because the UDV had planned to finalise the election, as well as the appointment of several policy council positions, at its April 28-29 annual meeting and conference.

Ms Germano and the VFF declined to make comment.

