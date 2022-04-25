Jorona Park offers serenity at Bonnie Doon with a capital 'S'

Agents expect the flexibility of a grazing property in Bonnie Doon with choice frontage to Lake Eildon will attract interest from a variety of buyers.



Jorona Park's highly productive 405 hectares (1000 acres) offers a rare large scale offering in this gateway to the high country.



Whether you are a farmer or someone looking to carve off some lifestyle blocks, what a view.



Currently running beef cattle, the location of this large holding offers that in demand subdivision potential at Bonnie Doon.

"The property is located in Bonnie Doon at the start of Victoria's high country," Colliers' Duncan McCulloch said.

+3







MORE GALLERIES

"It is a substantial landholding, as the surrounding area is mostly rural lifestyle properties, so it is quite unique.

"It consists of 15 titles with approximately 50ha of rural living zoned land, so it has future subdivision potential and also represents a good land bank opportunity."

He said the property was a productive grazing property running 250 breeders "which is supported by excellent quality infrastructure."

Jorona Park enjoys a very handy and reliable average annual rainfall of about 896mm.



MORE READING: Tap into the good oil at Halidon.

"We expect the sale to generate significant interest from a variety of purchasers, including agricultural operators, high net worth individuals and land bankers," Mr McCulloch said.



The property comprises 30 grazing paddocks, improved pastures, 35 storage dams, quality fencing and a laneway system.

Structural improvements include a four-bedroom brick residence, three-stand shearing shed, undercover cattle yards, a machinery shed and two hay sheds.



The farm has dual access to bitumen roads Glen Creek and Dry Creek.

About 50ha of the property is in the Rural Living Zone, allowing that potential for subdivision.

The picturesque farm is about three kilometres from Bonnie Doon and 17km from Mansfield.



The property is a couple of hours drive from Melbourne.

For more information or to arrange an inspection, contact the agents at Colliers.



Colliers' Duncan McCulloch 0416 047484, James Beer 0416 859565 and Thomas Quinn 0429 822228 are selling Jorona Park by expression of interest closing Thursday, June 2.



Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.

