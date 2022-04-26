Name your price - ag pay rate panic as skills shortage bites

Agriculture's serious labour shortage is feeding on itself as spiraling wage expectations clash with a tradition of modest wage growth and relatively basic conditions for workers with farm sector talents.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for Fairfax's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for Fairfax's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.