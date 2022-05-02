Farm Online
Barnaby Joyce defends different coal messaging despite criticising Labor at last election

By Jamieson Murphy
May 2 2022 - 10:00pm
MIXED MESSAGES: The coal and climate message of Queensland Nationals candidate Colin Boyce stands in stark contrast to Sydney Liberal MP David Sharma.

BARNABY Joyce has defended the Coalition for pushing contradictory messages about coal and climate action in different parts of the country, despite criticising Labor for doing the same thing at the last election.

