NAPCO leads global livestock rush for DSM's methane suppressant

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated May 4 2022 - 5:24am, first published May 3 2022 - 8:30pm
North Australian Pastoral Company's beef cattle herds are among the first in the world with Royal DSM's Bovaer methane suppressing ingredient in the feed rations.

The livestock industry's rush towards a 2030 carbon neutral goal looks set to open farm gates across Australia to Dutch firm, Royal DSM, which has spent a decade developing a biological stock feed supplement which inhibits gut methane.

