Exclusive

Biosecurity risk - do Australians know where there food comes from?

By Shan Goodwin and Chris McLennan
May 4 2022 - 11:00pm
BARGAIN MEAT: These 340 gram cans of corned beef selling for $2.50 come from Brazil, where biosecurity risks have been identified.

Shoppers may be innocently helping to spread diseases with the potential to devastate Australia's livestock industries.

