Bowen pipeline announced but business case pending

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated May 5 2022 - 3:57am, first published 1:49am
PIPELINE: Barnaby Joyce, with Senator Matt Canavan (left) and Nationals Dawson candidate Andrew Wilcox (right).

BARNABY Joyce announced an $80-million water pipeline for North Queensland irrigators, as part of a plan to supercharge the region's horticulture sector.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter

