BARNABY Joyce announced an $80-million water pipeline for North Queensland irrigators, as part of a plan to supercharge the region's horticulture sector.
The 100km underground pipeline would connect the Burdekin River to Bowen and would be capable of transferring 100 gigalitres of water every year.
Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Barnaby Joyce said the pipeline would allow the irrigation of up to 40,000 hectares of additional land, and support the creation of up to 3000 jobs in the horticulture, agriculture, and aquaculture sectors.
However, the funding is subject to the completion of a detailed business case, and the demonstration of value for money and public benefit.
Bowen Pipeline Company The managing director of project proponent Bowen Pipeline Company Sean Brown said the development would allow local farmers to take full advantage of the free trade agreements negotiated by the government with Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea.
"They love our product, but we've never been able to grow it in sufficient volumes to get into their markets and supply their supermarkets," Mr Brown said.
"This $80 million will allow us to move forward, to start turning soil in about 24 months, with the first water about 12 months after that."
Mr Joyce made the announcement while campaigning in Dawson, alongside Nationals candidate Andrew Wilcox, who will try to retain the seat for the Liberal-National Party following the retirement - and subsequent defection to One Nation - of popular local MP George Christensen.
"Water security on this scale is a game-changer for primary industries in our local region, securing local jobs," Mr Willcox said.
"Not only will it see up to 145 jobs during construction, but it will also enable a $300 million yearly increase in horticultural production in the Bowen region, along with supporting water security for communities and businesses."
The funding to construct the Bowen Pipeline has been commit as part of the government's $7.1 billion Energy Security and Regional Development fund, which aims to supercharge the economies of four key regional areas across Australia.
A total of $1.7b has been allocated for North and Central Queensland to support the region's potential to become a major global supplier of food and fibre.
Mr Joyce and the Coalition have been criticised for committing funding to water infrastructure projects - including Hells Gate Dam and Urannah Dam - before the business case has been completed.
However, Mr Joyce said he was cutting through the bureaucracy and he'd never seen a water project that hadn't been good for farmers, businesses and the community.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
