Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Shearer shortages, declining wool numbers - what are the wool industry's biggest influences?

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
Updated May 9 2022 - 5:18am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ms Hall said the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted consumer sentiments and growing awareness of where the products come from, underpinned by the mantra of 'buy once - buy well'.

Jo Hall has spent her life in the wool industry, from growing up on a sheep and cattle property in southern New South Wales, to being a roustabout and mobile wool tester before eventually showing her true mettle by securing the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WoolProducers Australia six years ago.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.