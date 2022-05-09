Farm Online
Home/Beef

Foot and mouth threatens billion dollar beef export game

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated May 9 2022 - 5:04am, first published 4:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beef exports on tenterhooks with foot and mouth on our doorstep

THE $300 million worth of red meat exports sent from Australia every week could come to a grinding halt overnight if just one case of foot and mouth disease is detected.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.