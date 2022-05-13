Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Kerry Valley's Tommerup Dairy Farm named Queensland winner of the 2022 delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards

May 13 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tommerup's cultured butter with red gum smoked salt.

A Scenic Rim dairy farm steeped in tradition and authenticity has taken out the delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards state title for the third year running.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.